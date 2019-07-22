Strike: Lawan meets SSANU today

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—SENATE President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, will meet with the President of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, and some other leaders of the association at the Senate President’s office today.

The meeting is expected to avert the looming crisis in universities, as the non-teaching staff of the universities, under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee, JAC, comprising SSANU and Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated Institutions, NASU, had on Friday, July 12, resolved to withdraw their services if the Federal Government failed to address their grievances.

A letter to the SSANU President, dated July 17, 2019, with the title, “Invitation to meet with the President of the Senate read: “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at its sitting on Tuesday,July 16, 2019, resolved to invite the President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU to a meeting with the President of the Senate.”

The invitation, signed by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, stated that the meeting would hold on July 22 by noon at the Senate President’s meeting room 3.01.

Vanguard