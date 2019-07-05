Stop tampering with pipelines – Buhari warns Nigerians

…Condoles with families of victims of explosion

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the pipeline explosion that claimed lives and destroyed many properties in Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday warned Nigerians to stop tempering with sensitive installations across the country, noting that such interference will always put many lives at risk.

In a statement signed by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, obtained by Vanguard, Buhari commiserated with families who lost their loved ones in that inferno that happened at Ijegun, Lagos State, on Thursday.

He equally commiserated with people and government of Lagos and urged security agencies to ensure that those behind the unfortunate incident are brought to justice.

He prayed that God will accept the souls of the departed and comfort their families.