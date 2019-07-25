Staff of the defunct HYPREP appeals to FG for payment

Members of Staff of Defunct Hydrocarbon Pollution Restoration Project, HYPREP have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the nonpayment of their outstanding salaries, noting that after the approval he made on June 2018 for them to be paid, the ministry of Environment has refused to pay them.

HYPREP made this appeal in a statement signed by Henry Llamah yesterday in Abuja while addressing journalists.

The statement read, “Mr. President Sir, permit us to bring to your notice that since January 2013, the staff of the defunct HYPREP including two deceased members has not been paid their salaries.

“Mr. President Sir please use your good office to instruct the new HYPREP and the Ministry of Environment to honour the approval you made in June 2018 through the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President “.