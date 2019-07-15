SPAR rewards Mariam Kayode as ‘Best Child Actor’ at Real Times Film Festival

By Prisca Duru

IN line with its commitment towards encouraging youngsters in the creative industry to aspire to greater heights, SPAR has rewarded Mariam Kayode for her role as the Best Child Actor in the movie, The Coffin Salesman directed by Imoh Umoren at the third edition of the RealTime Film Festival.

The festival which took place at multiple places across Lagos, Nigeria, drew participants from all across Africa.

The RealTime Film Festival is the only festival with a competitive category for films made by kids. During the festival, there is a workshop where children are taught the rudiments of filmmaking and their productions are shown at the annual festival.

The event attracted people from Corporate and Social Nigeria alongside A-list movie artistes and celebrities. A total of about 178 short movies of various genres from 156 countries were screened alongside four feature films.

SPAR, the hypermarket store in Nigeria, is renowned for supporting noble Nigerian projects that have built the capacity of Nigerian children in the creative industry. The brand with the maxim, “My Nigeria, My SPAR” has enhanced the quality of lives of Nigerians through all her touch points, while demonstrating her ethos for the country.

Commenting on the reward for the uprising actor, the Group Head Marketing, John Goldsmith, noted that Nigerian children need to be aided to achieve their aims in life. It has been discovered that many children who are interested in film productions and performing arts have not had a leeway into the industry.

His words: “Creative expressions cannot be separated from the realities of this age. Nigerians are doing great exploits globally and we need to nurture the upcoming talents which will in turn enhance the creative industry in the country in general. Our brand will continue to support the development of the Nigerian child through various initiatives.”

Receiving the award, Mariam said: “I am excited to be a recipient of the award this year, SPAR has rewarded me for being a part of the movie industry and I will give my best to acting till the brand becomes so proud of me.”

In his response to the support from SPAR for the Film Festival, the Artistic Director, RealTime Film Festival, Stanlee Ohikhuare said: “The organisers and volunteers of the Film Festival appreciate the support of SPAR in extending the frontiers of the festival.