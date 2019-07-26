Sore throat remedy

By Sola Ogundipe

A sore throat caused by a viral infection usually lasts five to seven days and doesn’t require medical treatment.

To ease pain and fever,use paracetamol or other other mild pain relievers.

If your sore throat is caused by a bacterial infection, your doctor will prescribe antibiotics.

You must take the full course of antibiotics as prescribed even if the symptoms are gone. Failure to take all of the medication as directed can result in the infection worsening or spreading to other parts of the body.

If a sore throat is a symptom of a condition other than a viral or bacterial infection, other treatments will likely be considered depending on the diagnosis.

Regardless of the cause of your sore throat, get plenty of sleep. Rest your voice, too.

Drink fluids. Fluids keep the throat moist and prevent dehydration. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, which can dehydrate you.

Try comforting foods and beverage. Warm liquids — broth, caffeine-free tea or warm water with honey — and cold treats such as ice pops can soothe a sore throat.

Gargle with saltwater. A saltwater gargle of 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon (1.25 to 2.50 milliliters) of table salt to 120 to 240 milliliters of warm water can help soothe a sore throat.

Sit for several minutes in a steamy bathroom. Consider lozenges or hard candy.

Avoid irritants. Keep your home free from cigarette smoke and cleaning products that can irritate the throat.

Make an appointment with your family doctor. In some cases, you may be referred to a specialist in ear, nose and throat (ENT) disorders or an allergy specialist (allergist).

Vanguard