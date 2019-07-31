Snake bites man, man bites snake

An Indian man who was bitten by a snake got his revenge on the reptile by biting it back, killing it and chewing it into pieces, the man’s father told newsmen on Monday.

The man, Raj Kumar, was relaxing at home, enjoying a drink on Sunday, when a snake slithered into his house in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and bit him, said his father.

“A snake bit him. So, in turn, he bit it and chewed it into pieces,” said the father, Babu Ram about the bizarre incident.

Rajkumar, who hails from Etah’s Asrauli village, was drunk when he bit the snake, India Today reported.

“My son was drunk. A snake entered into our home and bit him. And later he bit it and crunched it into pieces. His condition is serious. We are unable to afford his treatment expenses,” Babu Ram, father of Raj Kumar told reporters.

The man’s family took him to the hospital where media said his condition was critical. The snake that bit him was reported to have been a rat kind, which experts regard as usually not venomous.

ONDO ASSEMBLY SNAKE SAGA: ‘We won’t approve Akeredolu N30b loan request’

“This is definitely weird,” said Raj Kumar’s doctor, N.P. Singh.

“A patient came to me and said that he bit a snake. I misunderstood as the snake bit him. His condition is serious. He has been referred to another hospital,” Singh said.

“I’ve seen people coming in with snake bites, but never somebody who bit one and then brought it with him in a bag.”

Vanguard