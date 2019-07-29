Breaking News
Simi storms Abuja for Amala 360°

Simisola “Simi” Ogunleye, Nigeria’s top Afro-Pop Singer/Song-writer jets into Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory City, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, to formally unveil Amala 360°, Abuja’s newest A-Class Eatery.

SimiAmala 360° is located at No. 80, Aminu Kano Crescent, in the Banex Plaza Area business hub of Wuse 2, Abuja.

At the formal opening event of Amala 360°, tagged Eat Amala With Simi, guests are expected to be seated by 3.00pm with the main occasion kicking off by 4.00pm.

Proudly Nigerian, chart-bursting Simi, no doubt, will bring her magic to light up the high-octane event as guests are expected to let down their hair and eat Amala with Simi.

Amala has always been a Yoruba household meal. But in recent times Amala has evolved into a national delicacy, enthusiastically sought after by people of different tribes.

Amala 360° has successfully juxtaposed the traditional value with contemporary culinary expectations and taste. What’s more – we have made Amala accessible to every level in our society.

Guests at the high-octane event are expected to let down their hair and eat Amala with Simi who is a proudly Nigerian premier brand.

At Amala 360°, the customer is king as we are genuinely shaping pan-Nigerian harmony through the culinary arena – which represents our success story.

Vanguard

