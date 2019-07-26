Breaking News
Simi replies man who begged her to attend his wedding

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian songstress, Simi Ogunleye, better known by her stage name, Simi has warmed the hearts of many on social media after she replied a man who pleaded with her to attend his wedding.

Simi
The groom-to-be sent an emotional plea to the singer on the popular social media platform, Twitter, asking the singer to surprise his wife-to-be during their wedding because she’s a big fan of hers.

The man identified as OluwaLamzy said he knows he cannot afford to pay Simi’s fee for her to attend his wedding but he’s willing to do anything the singer wants to make sure his request is granted.

The message obviously melted her heart who subsequently asked the guy when. He tweeted at her, revealing that his wedding would take place on Saturday, August 31. To OluwaLamzy’s surprise, the singer asked him to continue the conversation in her direct message.

