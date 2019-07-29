Sightsavers debut global petition on disability rights

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – An international organisation, Sightsavers Nigeria, has launched a global petition calling on the Federal Government to implement the Nigeria Disability Act, which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law on the eve of the 2019 general elections.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the group said the petition, which will be hand in to the federal government and the United Nations, UN, at its next General Assembly, seeks to ensure that a National Disability Commission is established, without delay, to protect the rights of over 20 million Nigerians with disabilities.

Sightsavers’ Country Director, Dr. Sunday Isiyaku said: “Our petition for disability rights has two goals. At a national level, we are calling on our own governments to implement the national disability act and meet commitments they have made on disability inclusion.

“At a global level, it calls on the United Nations to make sure that its recently published disability strategy is implemented effectively.

“In Nigeria and around the world, people with disabilities are denied the rights to go to school, find a job, access health care and take part in political processes. This discrimination is an injustice on over 20 million Nigerians with disabilities.”

In an additional statement, Razak Adekoya, Sightsavers’ Program Officer, said when the Nigeria Disability Act is implemented, children with disabilities will have access to school through the implementation of inclusive education system.

He added that youths and women with disabilities will also have equal rights and opportunities to formal employment, participate and enjoy economic, social and political opportunities in the country.

Vanguard