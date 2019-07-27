Shiite’s proscription, illegal, unconstitutional- Mike Ozekhome

By Henry Ojelu

Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN has said that the proscription of the Shii’tes religious group by the federal government is illegal and unconstitutional.

Speaking with Vanguard, Ozekhome said that the action of the government through the court was highly discriminatory.

He said, “The proscription by the government of the Shii’tes religious group is highly discriminatory, unconstitutional, as was the case of IPOB. What group could be more terrorist than the Herdsmen and their known anchor, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association that has held Nigeria down by the jugular for years killing, maiming, burning, raping, turning Nigeria into a crimson field of bloodbath?

“Until the government bans and outlaws these, it is certainly not serious. They are demanding for the release of their leader still kept in government dungeon in spite of several Court orders.

“The Shii’te group is a religious group, like the President’s Sunmi group. It is not an Association that could be banned. Section 10 of the Nigerian Constitution makes Nigeria a secular State. you can’t ban religion, a people’s belief.

“There is also freedom of thought, conscience and religion in section 38, while sections 40 and 41 allow for freedom of movement and Association. The Constitution is ruthlessly being shredded by an intolerant and overbearing civilian dictatorship.’

Also reacting to the issue, Human Rights Lawyer, Larry Ajanaku said:

“The proscription and declaration of Shiites group as a terrorist organisation was even late in coming. It was more of a republic in a Republic. They don’t bow to the sovereignty of Nigeria, they don’t recognise the government in any form, they don’t vote, they have “military” personnel of their own.

“In fact, with the recent happenings around the Federal Capital Territory and its environs lately, the best thing to do under the circumstances was to approach the court for and order of the court as pronounced. If an order could be gotten against IPOB, this too is in order. To me; it is good riddance to bad rubbish.”

