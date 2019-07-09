By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – FOLLOWING today’s violent protest by members of Islamic Movement of Nigerian,IMN, (or Shi’ites) over continued detention of their leader,Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzakky, resulting in shooting of some police men,the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has asked Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in the FCT and neighbouring states to always be on red alert.

The IGP,in a statement,late Tuesday through the Force Public Relations Officer,DCP Frank Mba, said while the Force was not against citizens expressing their grouse against the state, such ventilations must be done through legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands.

He warned citizens not to test the collective will of the People and the State by engaging in lawless acts likely to cause the breach of the peace.

The statement read:“The Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in States contiguous to the FCT were also placed on the alert to ensure maximum security in their respective Areas of responsibility (AOR) to avert any possible breach of public safety and security.”

“The IGP also directed the AIG in charge of Police Medical Department to ensure that proper and prompt medical attention is given to the injured officers and wished the victims quick recovery.

“The IGP has also ordered a speedy and diligent investigation into the incident as well as prompt prosecution of all the persons arrested and now in Police custody in connection with the incident.

The IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on, and injury to nine Police Officers by members of the El-Zakzakky Group and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by Police personnel in containing the protest.”

Recall that the protest which left nine police personnel injured also led to the destruction of vehicles and other valuable items.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT said 40 members of the group have been arrested for the various roles they played in the protest.

Vanguard