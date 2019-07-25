Sharing of committees unsettles APC Senators

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—STRONG indications emerged, yesterday, that some Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are not happy over the sharing of juicy committees by the Senate leadership.

It was gathered that most of the APC senators expressed worry that the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, may have succumbed to pressure from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senators to concede some juicy committees to them.

The possible committees include that of Finance, Works, Customs and Niger Delta.

It was further gathered that many APC Senators suspect that the Senate President may have had a secret pact with PDP lawmakers to concede some juicy committees to them to consolidate his support base in the chamber.

Further findings revealed that the PDP Senators, allegedly in line for the special committee favour, are mostly ranking Senators who may want to contest governorship elections in their states in 2023.

This development is seen as causing disaffection among the APC lawmakers who are unhappy with the development.

Senators, who spoke on condition of anonymity faulted what they described as “horse-trading” by the Senate leadership wondering why they should put the interest of PDP over that of the APC in committee sharing.

An APC senator said he was “worried by the body language of the President of the Senate. Last week, he belaboured himself at a function in Niger State, trying to convince people. I don’t know why he had to belabour himself and assuring that the Senate of the 9th Assembly will rise above partisan divides and work as a team. Why the emphasis? Every Senate has always done that. There is more to that statement.”

