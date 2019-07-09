Breaking News
Serena Williams wants Murena mixed doubles team name

Serena Williams is enthusiastic about her high-profile mixed doubles partnership with Andy Murray but she is not so sure about their name.

Serena Williams of the US reacts during her women’s singles third round match against Sofia Kenin of the US, on day seven of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 1, 2019. (Photo / AFP)

After the celebrity pair’s first-round Wimbledon win over Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi last week, Murray tweeted: “Well that was fun… #SerAndy”

But Williams told reporters on Monday she was not sure about SerAndy: “I like Murena. My vote is still for Murena,” she said.

Williams is happy there is so much attention on the partnership at Wimbledon where Murray is a local hero after twice winning the men’s title.

“It’s great. I definitely have been really enjoying the mixed doubles, this pairing. Quite frankly, it’s pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome,”she said.

The 37-year-old American, who is still on course for her 24th Grand Slam singles title after beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals, said she was also pleased she had learned to avoid hitting the ball on the wrong side of the net.

She dropped a point against the Spaniard after leaning over to put away a volley.

“I definitely didn’t realise it was a rule.

“I feel like I may have done that before like in doubles, so…I’m glad, because I don’t want to make that mistake in our Murena doubles match.”

The celebrity pair meet 14th seeds Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo in the mixed doubles second round,” said Williams, who has been playing Grand Slam tennis for 21 years

