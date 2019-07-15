Senegal qualify for first AFCON final in 17 years

Senegal reached their second Africa Cup of Nations final with an extra-time victory over Tunisia.

Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn inadvertently headed the only goal of the game into his own net.

Mouez Hassen tipped Sadio Mane’s free-kick onto Bronn’s head as Senegal – who face Algeria or Nigeria – moved a step closer to their first Afcon title.

Tunisia had a late penalty award overturned by VAR.

The best opportunity came in the 72nd minute when Sassi’s shot was blocked by Koulibaly’s arms, the ref pointing to the spot. Sassi stepped over and took a tame shot that was easily saved by Amigo Gomes.

On the other end five minutes later, it was Senegal’s turn when substitute Ismaila Sarr was brought down but Saivet’s effort was saved by a full stretched Mouez.

With no winner in regulation time, the match went to the full length and it was Senegal who would make the most of their luck after 100 minutes of football. Skipper Cheikou Kouyate’s freekick from the right bounced on Bronn’s header with keeper Mouez off his line.

Senegal managed the remaining minutes and the second half of added time to keep their dream of a maiden title alive, even with some late nerves that were calmed by the VAR.