By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-THE Oyo State House of Assembly has announced the name of a former speaker of the assembly, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola and thirteen others as commissioner nominees from Governor Seyi Makinde.

The announcement of names of the commissioner nominees was made on Thursday, during the assembly plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

While presenting the list under Message from the Executive on the House Order Paper, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin stated that the letter accompanying the list requires the lawmakers to consider and screen the nominees to enable them support the governor’s administration.

The list includes a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Ayoola; a former loyalist of ex-Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun; the Director-General of Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, Chief Bayo Lawal; a lawyer and son of former Assembly speaker, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Mr Seun Asamu; two professors, a former female lawmaker, among others.

Others include a former of the assembly, Mr Adeniyi Farinto; Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Muyiwa Ojekunle and Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo.

Also included are, Mr. Rahman Abdulrahim, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Dr. Bashir Bello, Prof. Daudu Sangodoyin, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye and Mr. Akintola Ojo.

Consequent upon the announcement, the speaker directed the nominees to submit fourteen copies of their curriculum vitae and credentials to the office of the Clerk of the House on or before Friday, August 2, to give room for their screening.

However, Rt. Hon. Ogundoyin dispelled the rumour that the assembly had some weeks received the list before the announcement yesterday in order to douse the tension and pressure of stakeholders to know the details of the nominees before it’s presentation before the lawmakers.

He also dispelled speculation in some quarters that some adjustments had been made on the list before the final announcement at the plenary.

Gov. Makinde’s letter as presented by the speaker reads: “May I use this opportunity to bring to the notice of the Honourably Speaker and the House of my desire to submit the list of personalities who will be considered worthy of appointments as commissioners in our state. The list is herewith attached.”

“I therefore requests for the screening and approval of the honourable house for the personalities to serve as commissioners. Please accept the assurance of my personal regards.”

The speaker, then, added that the days of the screening for the nominees would be announced later.

In another development, a bill for the Oyo State Open rearing and grazing regulations, 2019 passed the first reading.

In the motion jointly presented by Honourable Jacob Bamgboye (Oriire) and Oluseyi Adisa (Afijio state constituency), the lawmakers urged traffic regulatory agencies including Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA) to ensure safe transportation through enforcement of traffic laws and application of sanctions by impounding any truck and detaining any negligent truck driver that fails to properly secure their container while driving on Oyo State roads.

“We urge the Federal Ministry of Works and the State Ministry of Works and Transport to direct all contractors handling road construction within the state to provide or build ‘shoulders’ at either or both sides of the roads”

“Urged the executive arm of government through Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority to ensure that all articulated vehicles carrying containers secure them properly while driving on Oyo state roads to prevent further loss of lives and properties.”

