By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, condemned Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly, NASS, by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, the El-Zakzaky Shi’ite group, and asked that the perpetrators be arrested by security agencies.

This is even as the House of Representatives, also yesterday, urged the Federal Government to engage the leadership of Shi’ites to forestall further break down of law and order in the country and avert another Boko Haram saga.

On the invasion of NASS, the Senate also called for security beef up within the National Assembly and other institutions, henceforth.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, chairman, Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Media and Public Affairs Committee, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye(APC, Ekiti South), said: “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemned in its entirety, the desecration of the sacred legislative institution of Nigeria yesterday (Tuesday) by members of the El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, with its forcible invasion of the premises.

“The unruly mob overpowered the security apparatus of the National Assembly through its main entrance, known as MOPOL Gate. They forcibly seized one of the security operatives’ gun, shot two security personnel, unleashed terror on others, vandalised the gate and burnt three vehicles of innocent individuals, while many other cars were equally vandalised.

“This unwarranted affront on the Federal Parliament led to abrupt adjournment of the House of Representatives’ plenary.

“Although, the Inspector General of Police has ordered speedy and diligent investigation into this unfortunate and unwarranted desecration of the Federal Legislative House, the Senate, hereby, urge all law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion and urgently fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act, with the law taking its full course.

“It is drummed into the ears of perpetrators of this heinous act that the National Assembly is a place of serenity and sacred legislative and deliberative institution, which should be respected and allowed to concentrate on its mandate of legislation for good governance, security and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

“While the National Assembly is a public place for Nigerians, citizens must follow proper channels and protocols if they have cause(s) to access its premises. Senate, hereby, calls for security beef up within the National Assembly and other institutions, henceforth.

…Reps warn of another insurgency

On its part, the House of Representatives urged the Federal Government to immediately engage the leadership of Shi’ites in order to forestall further break down of law and order in the country.

The House also asked the government to duly compensate the victims of the incident and beef up internal security within the National Assembly complex.

Members of the House took the resolution at yesterday’s plenary, following a motion entitled The Invasion of Shit’ tes in National Assembly under matter of urgent public importance by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu.

Some other lawmakers, who contributed to the motion, decried the continuous detention of the leader of the group after several court order for his release.

Adopting the motion, the House also heeded a prayer asking it to ascertain if the Sergeant-at-Arms and officers of the Police Force providing security at the complex were insured under group personnel accident scheme and workmen compensation.

The House promised to ask its Committee on Police Affairs and Committee on Internal Security, when constituted, to incorporate the scheme in their national budget and ensure implementation of same.