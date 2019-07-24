Senate to probes delay of Aba-Ikot Ekepene road construction

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate, yesterday, said it would carry out a holistic investigation into the delay in the construction of Aba-Ikot Ekepene Road, which was awarded to NIGERCAT Construction Company in 2008.

According to the Senate, this has contributed to the deplorable conditions of Ikot-Ekpene-Umuahia and Aba-Ikot-Ekepene Highways linking Akwa-Ibom and Abia States.

Subsequently, the Senate has mandated the Federal Ministry of Works to, as a matter of urgency, commence construction of the Aba-lkot Ekpene Road and possibly make it a dual carriage road, as well as mandating the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, to expedite actions on intervention measures to salvage the road from total collapse.

The Senate has urged security agencies, especially the Police, to deploy their personnel to grey spots, “where hoodlums have found solace and made it their habitable abode mostly at odd hours.”

These resolutions were a sequel to a motion entitled: The deplorable conditions of Ikot Ekpene-Umuahia and Aba-Ikot Ekepene Highways linking Akwa Ibom and the Abia States, sponsored by Christopher Ekpenyong (PDP Akwa Ibom North-West) and co-sponsored by 34 others.