Security: Avoid unnecessary traveling, Gov. Masari cautions Corp Members

KATSINA – Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has cautioned National Youth Corp Service, NYSC members deployed to various parts of the state to avoid unnecessary traveling during their service year and period of stay in the state.

Governor Masari made the call at the end of the three weeks orientation courses and closing ceremony for the 2019 Batch B Stream I Corp members deployed across the state.

The Governor who adviced the Corp members to be security conscious also said they should not hesitate to alert security operatives of any suspicious or security threats.

Masari represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Hussaini Dangani assured the Corp members of adequate security measures put in place to ensure their safety.

According to him, “As you are aware, insecurity is one of the challenges our dear country is currently grappling with. In response to the above, this administration has carefully put in place comprehensive security machinery aimed at ensuring maximum security in the state.

“For avoidance of doubt, all traditional rulers, local government caretaker committee chairmen and security operate mandated to ensure the safety of all people in the state.

“Therefore you should feel safe and assist the security threat. And you are also cautioned to avoid unnecessary outing and traveling from your places of primary assignment,” he said.

The Governor equally warned employers against rejection of Corp members posted to their establishments in line with the spirit of nation building, selfless service and patriotism.

Earlier, the NYSC Katsina State Coordinator, Ahidjo Yahaya called on the corps employers to accept the Corp members noting that they were posted based on field of specializations and where their services are most required.

Yahaya however enjoined the Corp members to live peacefully with people of their host communities and avoid any act capable of tarnishing the image of the NYSC scheme.