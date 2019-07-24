Seamfix designs data economic planning for NGOs

By Juliet Umeh

Data solution management company, Seamfix Nigeria Limited, is taking a bold step to address the challenges of data collection and analysis among non-governmental organisations, NGOs.

This is by organising series of seminars which focus on providing the necessary tools that will enable organisations easily digitize useful data

The Executive Director of Seamfix, Mr. Chibuzor Onwurah said his company has noticed that NGOs make use of data with no knowledge of how to effectively collect and analyse them.

According to him, there are a lot of data around the NGOs which they do not make efficient use of for economic planning.

He said: “It is for this reason that we decided to organise the Lagos seminar for NGOs on data collection and analysis, after a similar engagement with NGOs in Abuja that attracted a lot of participants from the NGO space.

“Our focus is to provide the necessary tools that will enable organisations find it easy to digitize useful data. Seamfix has delivered on over 50 large scale projects for state governments, Nigeria Police Force, the National Identity Scheme and SIM registration solutions for the top telecommunications companies in Nigeria as well as top organisations and schools like Oando, BAT, UNN and UNICAL.

“Organisations find it easier to collect, analyse and digitise data, through our product called BioRegistra. We are currently engaging organisations, NGOs and government agencies to enable them perform optimally, while using BioRegistra solution.”

Some of the NGOs who attended the Lagos seminar identified some of the challenges in data collection to include refusal of respondents to give information, language barrier in communication, distant location for data collection, data storage and theft of data.

In addressing some of the challenges, Onwurah said: “Seamfix has digital archiving solution it is currently deploying in some private and public universities called I-Transcript, which enables school authorities to transfer physical data like exam records, school registration and enrolment to digital archives where they could be stored and easily retrieved when needed.”

