Seahorse boss, Dr Onunkwo has rewarded academic excellence of students and staff in the Ihembosi community school with a cash gift.

The management of Seahorse Lubricant Limited on Friday announced a reward of a cash gift for the Community Secondary School, Ihembosi, for their outstanding performance to the institution.

Sea Horse Lubricant is an indigenous brand manufactured in Ozubulu, Anambra State.

The gesture is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, initiated by the Chairman, HRM Dr Ebuka J. Onunkwo to encourage industriousness among student and staff of the school.

This annual Prize Giving ceremony which is in its 4th year was established by His Royal Majesty, Dr Ebuka Onunkwo to celebrate some Students and Staff who have distinguished themselves and proven worthy in both character and learning in a given academic calendar.

Recall that since 10 years, aside this Annual Prize Giving, every Senior Secondary Student of CSS Ihembosi (SS1-SS3) is placed under scholarship and their external examinations fees (Both WAEC and NECO) paid by HRM Dr Ebuka J. Onunkwo.

This gesture raised the population of the school from 190 to 700 students today.

Upon his arrival to the venue on Friday with his entourage, undeterred by the heavy downpour, the Seahorse Lubricants Ind. Ltd. Chairman received a standing ovation by the Students, Staff and PTA members present, and following immediately, was a brief parade by the NYSC Corps members serving in the School, which they rounded off with three hearty cheers in appreciation of all the good works the oil magnate is doing in the school.

In her opening remark, the Principal of CSS, Ihembosi, Mrs Nwachukwu Chinwe, listed some wonderful works Dr Onunkwo had done and still doing in the school to the listening pleasure of the audience, which gave rousing applause, and in appreciation.

Mrs Chinwe presented an Award of Honor and Excellence to the quintessential businessman, HRM Dr Ebuka Onunkwo, for his service to humanity.

Meanwhile, while addressing the Graduands and every student of the school, Dr. Onunkwo pointed out the need for every young person looking forward to achieving greater heights in future to imbibe the culture of hard work, self development, perseverance, truthfulness, kindness and obedience, and shun all manner of social vices (alcoholism, cultism, robbery, truancy, internet fraud and so much more.)

He prayed for them and gave out his royal blessings to them. He also reassured the Management of his unalloyed continuous support to the School.

In the light of it all, he called out the names of the Students and Staff who won one Prize or the other as composed and submitted by the School Management and presented their Cash Prizes to them all.

BEST STUDENTS IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Chukwujekwu Milicent SS 3 Anufo Ebuka SS 2 Nwaemesi Cynthia SS 1 Osuorji Angela E. JSS 2 Okejeme Gloria JSS 1

BEST STUDENTS IN MATHEMATICS

Chinonyerem Prince SS 3 Orji Uchechukwu SS 2 Obi Ezekiel SS 1 Ndulue Nzube JSS 2 Obidiegwu Augustine JSS 1

Overall Best Senior Secondary Student: Obidiegwu Ifeanyi

Best Behaved Senior Student: Okoye Chukwuemeka (boys) SS 2 & Aduhuba Chikodili (girls) SS2

Best Behaved Junior Student: Chukwueto Paul (boys) & Ofoegbu Onyinye (girls) JSS 3

Best Teacher in the Academic Calendar: Mrs Nwaneri (N100,000)

HRM Dr Ebuka Onunkwo also issued a cheque of N150, 000 to the immediate past Principal of the school who was also present at the ceremony.

Vanguard