Lagos – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday expressed readiness to eradicate piracy in the state, in order to ensure that artistes and creative arts practitioners reap their labour.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed this in a statement at the ‘Google for Nigeria Cultural Night’ organised by Google Nigeria on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was issued and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, Mr Tunde Alao.

The governor described as laudable all efforts to project the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria to the world, for economic growth and development.

“All these creative guys need to earn more from their works because it is their work. So, we must prevent people from stealing their creativity.

“We need to work the copyright issue together. Let’s domesticate it in Lagos. The moment we do that, the rest of the nation will catch up,’’ he said.

Sanwo-Olu, who said that government’s commitment was unassailable with respect to artistic contents, emphasised the need to review the implementation of the law.

He said law enforcement had become imperative with a view to enhancing its capacity to favour artistes and halt the ability to steal their intellectual property.

On claims that no one was helping the industry, Sanwo-Olu said: “What we need to do is how do we open our minds as a people to the huge potential that is in the industry?

“This is a challenge for us as a government and a people, so that we can create an industry that is socially and economically bigger than Hollywood.’’

The governor commended the Board and Management of Google Nigeria for its revolutionary Corporate Social Responsibility initiative geared towards championing the cause of promoting the cultural ideals of the country.

He stated that his administration is strongly committed to the propagation, preservation and promotion of the culture and heritage of the people of Lagos state.

According to him, a clear demonstration of this resolve is the inclusion of the Entertainment and Tourism sector in his development agenda.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration believed that if it got the entertainment and tourism sector right, it would create more jobs and improve the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He added that it would put the state on a high pedestal.

Vanguard

The governor said that he was ready and willing to collaborate with individuals, government agencies, Arts and Culture organisations and corporate bodies with ideas and initiatives.

He said that he would collaborate towards promoting the rich culture and heritage for the economic growth and development of Lagos state.

According to him, the culture and heritage is the only sector where Nigerians remain the main drivers without the need for foreign experts or technology.

He said that the sector had the capacity to generate massive economic benefits to the nation, which could be harnessed in the shortest possible time for quick economic gains. (NAN)