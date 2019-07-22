Sacking Rohr won’t solve Eagles’ problem – Eguavoen

Ex international, Augustine Eguavoen has revealed that plans to sack Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr won’t put an end to the problems affecting Nigerian football.

Eguavoen, who was an integral part of the Super Eagles squad that conquered Africa at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, where the team defeated Zambia 2-1 in the final, told Soccernet that the call for Rohr’s sack after the team’s failure to win the AFCON 2019 should be left for the Nigeria’s football governing body.

Recall that the Super Eagles won the bronze medal after defeating the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the third-place match last week Wednesday.

[READ ALSO]

Eguavoen stated that Rohr should be commended for his achievement with the players even though Nigerians expected more from the German tactician.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians wanted the Super Eagles to win the Africa Cup of Nations and that has always been the desire of every country in Africa.

“But one thing we should always consider is the fact that every country are here to win the trophy and it’s unfortunate that Algeria won the AFCON trophy.

“For me, sacking Rohr won’t solve the problem of our football considering the fact that some top clubs in Europe with great coaches still don’t win the league, and it’s not because they are not good.

“Continue is key but the sacking of Rohr stops on the desk of the Nigeria Football Federation once they are not satisfied with his performance.

VANGUARD