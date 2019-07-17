RUGA Implementation will end banditry in Zamfara, Says Senator

By Henry Umoru

AMIDST controversies surrounding the proposed RUGA Settlement Scheme by the Federal Government, Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Ya’u, PDP, Zamfara North, today threw his weight behind the project, saying it would help address the problems of banditry in Zamfara State.

The Senator has however called on all stakeholders in the state to as a matter of urgency, treat the issue of banditry with the utmost sense of patriotism and not to give it any political or religion colouration.

He said, “When bandits attack, they do that without taking religion or political inclinations into account and everyone to that extent becomes a victim. We must put all hands on the deck and address this menace.”

Also read:

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Senator Sahabi Yau said, “The current plan by the Zamfara State Governor to implement the RUGA scheme will sufficiently address a major aspect of the root causes of the attacks.

“Crisis of such nature should be tackled by various means not limited to the use of maximum force.

“What the state government is currently doing is not the use of force and everybody can attest to the fact that we are getting results.

“This can be built upon using other approaches that would address the root causes of these mindless killings.

“It is important for everyone, every stakeholder to understand that every crisis have a root cause and until you address the fundamental issues, there won’t be light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is on this premise that I urge the Federal Government to assist in addressing the root causes and proffer solutions to this issues so that we can have peace sustained in that state and the entire region.”

The Senator challenged the Federal Government to complement efforts of the Zamfara State Government as well as that of the leadership of the House of Representatives to end insecurity and bloodletting in the state.

He, however, commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his team for their visit to Zamfara State to have an on-the-spot assessment of the security challenges and wanton destruction of lives and properties there.

Senator Yau lamented that the bandit attacks have gone unabated for too long.

Vanguard