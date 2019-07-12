Rosaline Meurer bags ‘indigenous Woman award’

Nollywood Actress and Lead Star in Merry Men movie “The Real Yoruba Demons” Rosaline Meurer was decorated with the Prestigious Indigenous Women Awards ‘IWA 2019’ as the “Indigenous Female Personality Of The Year” alongside other distingushed young women at the award ceremony in Abuja.

Also in the list of awardees were Benue State First Lady, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs Eunice Erdoo Ortom PHD and Barr. Ebele Iyiegbu, the Founder of Kiek Foundation.

The talented actress who was unavoidably absent during the award event, as she was on a movie location however, arrived Abuja for the Merry Men 2 movie where she was presented with the honour by a principal partner of the project led by Abuja based publicist Alexreports on 9th July, 2019.

Rosaline Meurer is a Nigerian actress, model and philanthropist born in Gambia where she had her early education. She also has a diploma in business management and studied Photography. Rosaline Meurer started out as a model, while modeling for several, brands, magazines and skin care products.

She delved into acting and got her first role in the movie “Spell bound” alongside Desmond Elliot, Ini Edo, Joseph Benjamin and Uche Jombo. She has also starred in other movies such as Table of Men, Karma, My Sister and I, Open Marriage, Yoruba demon, Incredible father and so on.

She is also involved in intervention projects among which was when she visited a maternity hospital in Delta State and paid off hospital bills of pregnant and newly delivered mothers, as well as donating massively for the surgical operation of a child in Lagos hospital that had eye cancer. Her philanthropic works cuts across Nigeria and even Ghana with a recent support carried out in Delta State to commission Udu water project.

The talented Actress who was nominated for CityPeople Movie Award 2017 has also joined the league of movie producers with the released of her new movie ” The Therapist’s Therapy” ‎featuring top Nollywood actors.

The indigenous Women Awards recognised the outstanding gestures and incomparable impacts of Indigenous Women across Nigeria, who are making significant impacts in humanity and across other relevant sectors.

The Award honoured other reputable personalities that includes, Hon. Dr. Olu Sybil Usim Wilson, the ED of Nicon Luxury Hotel, Mrs. Oyefunke Taiwo, G.O Family Worship Center Pastor Deborah Omale , Popular Nollywood Actress, Rosaline Meurer, Mrs Clara Chizoba Kronborg, CEO CCK Ventures, CEO Chipsy Oven Nigeria, Mrs Chioma Mbamah, Founder Wabio Foundation, Mrs Ebele Enemchukwu, Founder Chibrarf Amb. Onyinye Nwosu, CEO BAFAS Cosmetics Nigeria, Hajia Ajose Azeezat Ogaga, CEO Empress Foundation, Veteran Nollywood Actress Empress Njamah, CEO Beauty Secret Skin And SPA, Pastor Deborah Omale and a host of other great Women.

The Convener of IWA, Mr Clint Jack Nwosu has congratulated the Actress on the honour she had been decorated with, in his words “greatness is for those who deserves it”. Meurer also appreciated the honour and thanked the organisers for such distinguished award recognition.

The highly classified event which was attended by the awardees and their selected diginatries held on 30th March, 2019 at Nicon luxury hotel ABUJA