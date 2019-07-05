Rita Dominic makes case for another rape victim

By Benjamin Njoku

While the dust raised by the rape allegation levelled against the General Overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by singer, Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola Dakolo hasn’t settled yet, Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic is championing another rape case, involving a minor. The ugly incident happened in 2016.

According to a post on her Instagram page, Rita is calling for the prosecution of a 28-year-old Idris Ebiloma, who she alleged to have raped one 4-year and three months old Miss Khloe on the 31st of August, 2016.

The alleged rapist reportedly was the cook in the victim’s home in Asokoro in Abuja before the incident happened. There was vaginal and anal penetration of that little girl.

The victim’s mother was said to have reported the matter to the police and she was compelled to drop charges against the alleged rapist which she refused and insisted on getting justice for her daughter.

“Khloe’s mother has had a lot of challenges prosecuting the rapist from the police prosecutor, Mr John .I. who refused to tender all the evidence in court, the video of the little girl’s ordeal and other evidence. The mother has been following up the matter and has been frustrated following how the Nigeria Police FCT Command has handled the matter. All thanks to the Current CP who cautioned the OC Legal to prosecute the matter without a biased mind a few weeks ago.”

“The Human Right Commission is aware of this case and has refused to step in even after the victim’s mother wrote a petition to the commission and was told by a staff of the commission never to come back again.

This matter has lingered and the rapist feels he is above the law because he has the backing of influential Nigerians who have intimidated the victim’s mother. On the 6/12/2016, she fought the police officers sent from IG monitoring Team (force Headquarters) who came to rescue the rapist in court all thanks to Hon. Justice A.O Otaluka who intervened and stood firm since the matter came before her court ( CHARGE NO: FCT/HC/CR/32/16).

This is one of the many rape cases in the FCT especially that of minors. All the mother of Khloe wants is justice for her daughter who deserves justice, an innocent girl who should be protected by her blood but was sent away because her mother stood on the path of truth,” reads the statement. The case comes up today, at Apo High Court, Abuja.