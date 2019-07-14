Restoration of morality and backbone (2)

By Denrele Animasaun

If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality – Desmond Tutu

Good news that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has announced the ban on sale of Sniper and other brands of agricultural formulations of Dichlorvos following rampant suicide cases and misuse of the products.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, announced that as from September 1, 2019, Sniper and other related products would not be sold in supermarkets and in the open markets. A little too late. Far too many people have ended their lives using sniper. Pardon the pun but this is medicine after death. The horse has bolted and now they want to close the stable door? Why now and why not sooner? We may never know.

We know why people go to this desperate length to end their lives? It does not take a genius to work out the purpose and uses of sniper but yet most of people find it accessible and cheap to get their hands on.

Yes,the primary purpose is pesticides are made to be used for outdoor purposes and not private homes. The trouble is, it is not.

The statement read in part, “NAFDAC is giving a two-month (up to August 31, 2019) notice to brand owners/distributors to recall and withdraw their products from open markets and supermarkets that do not have garden corner/shelves to the agro dealer outlets.

“The sale of Sniper insecticide and other Dichlorvos brands in open markets and supermarkets nationwide is prohibited with effect from September 1, 2019.

The delay may mean scrupulous opportunists hoarding pesticides and selling it on the black market.

One young woman recently used sniper to rid her hair of NAFDAC should educate the people, work with judiciary and the police to robustly go after those who flout the rules and face a very hefty sentence.

The agency ordered the mandatory listing of dealers, distributors, marketers and retailers of agrochemicals.

Let’s work with people who feel the only way out is end their lives. We need intervention for those needing help and support.

From my archives: Greed, a Nigerian middle name.

I have no intention to keep stating the obvious and I am not preaching to the converted either. We have a continuous discussion about greed. Greed is rampant and also hatred has become the byword to divide the nation into haves and have nots. They are far too many have nots and even in a country of stoic and resilient people, Nigerians have been pushed to the wall of suffering and there is no other room to manoeuvre. There is a limit of how far people can go and it has reached critical level. Nigerians have a way of avoiding real issues; it has become the only way of coping with a difficult day to day living. The impact of the prolonged mismanagement of the economy and poor establishment affects the health of the nation.

Poverty and discontent have become so dire, majority of Nigerians are losing hope because of the level of poverty in the midst of stupendous and offensive wealth. How much wealth does one person need for one lifetime and does one then take the remaining wealth to the thereafter? Surely, it is not possible. What happened to yesterday’s richest people? The richest people in the graveyard have no privilege in death.

What was their legacy and how are they remembered? So where does this insatiable need to accumulate such insane and ridiculous amount of wealth come from? How much wealth is too much? Does such wealth buy happiness, peace and good health? Do not get me wrong, hard and honest earned money is one thing but does stupendous wealth bring peace of mind and contentment? Let’s be clear here, money can buy certain opportunities and prestige and gives one a better standard of living. Those that chose to blatantly loot the country’s commonwealth, have the audacity to flaunt their ill-gotten wealth, buy ostentatious, gaudy latest jets, build tasteless edifices and seek titles to validate their new found wealth so that their sycophants can hero-worship and praise them.

They hope that they can rewrite history with their lies, produce grand amnesia so that everyone believes: that they have always been rich and came to such wealth by honest means. Who is fooling who? These poli-looters are merely thieves in fine clothing and it is high time that they are treated so: a thief is a thief regardless. How can a convicted thief, served time in prison and then return home as a hero? Only in Nigeria. If we continue to hero-worship dishonest people and put them on a pedestal, then we deserve a nation that is morally bankrupt.

These poli-looters do not have conscience or integrity so why should they be given a pass to continue to loot and pillage? They are the people who bleed the country dry surely, they do not have the best interest of the nation and they cannot be allowed to enjoy the proceeds of their crime.

If they do the crime, they should do the time. This is unacceptable and unpatriotic for people in high office to get in to post with the sole purpose of looting Nigerian’s commonwealth. And those who think it is only right to steal then, they are part of the problem of what is wrong with Nigeria today.

I grew up with the belief of working for an honest day pay and living according to one’s means. We were told that if you work hard then you will reap the reward. And those that didn’t, never got far in life. Currently, or so it seems that hard and honest day’s work does not pay, in fact, you are more likely to be impoverished and denied regular pay.

Apparently, this does not cut the grade in our present society; we want to impress people, with the wealth we did not work for; to be applauded by people who do not know us but there is a need for mass instant adulations and misplaced respect with falsehood and superficiality of ill-gotten wealth. We have created a nation devoid of honesty and integrity. Such pomposity, audacity and callousness of these thieves in fine clothing, sadly has become the norm rather than the exception in Nigeria. It is high time we change the narrative. Nigerians should have a better quality of life and it can happen if there is a strong deterrent on siphoning the nation’s wealth and denying all its citizens a better and secure life.Today in Nigeria, it seems everyone wants to be rich quickly or die-hard trying.

Mrs Madueke and her likes have singularly siphoned enough to last a million lifetimes. The eye-watering and incredulous grand theft is way beyond anything imaginable in living memory…so far. This goes beyond the pale; it is spectacularly disgraceful.