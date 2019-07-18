Restoration cup:  Organisers fix date for kickoff

….as 161 teams trade tackles in Governor Dickson’s Football tournament

In a bid to foster cordial relationships and encourage youth participation in sports, the Organisers of the Governor Seriake Dickson Football tournament have finally fixed the kick-off date of this year’s Restoration Cup tournament.

Director General of the competition, Ono Akpe disclosed this after a meeting of the Central Working Committee of the tournament in Yenagoa.

According Akpe, the State Governor, His Excellency, Henry Seriake Dickson, will be the Chief Host, and will be supported by the Deputy Governor, Gboribiogha Jonah, and the Chairmen of the 8 Local Government Council Areas in Bayelsa at the official kick- off.

With 161 teams officially confirmed to be part of this annual event, the tournament is probably Nigeria’s largest grassroots tournament.

The Governor is expected to take the official kick off at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex.

The first match which starts by 1pm will see Igbogene FC take on Aluku Dynamics Besini all from Yenagoa LGA.

The Director General called on all political appointees, as well as Sports stakeholders to be at the stadium, at 12:30pm, so as to witness the opening ceremony of the third edition of the Restoration Cup.

161 teams, including paramilitary outfit, Churches, Tertiary Institutions, a Media organisation, (NTA), will battle for honours at this year’s edition.

The first edition which took place in 2015 saw Ewoama community of Brass, winning the tournament, while Peretorugbene community of Ekeremor, emerged winners in the second edition played last year.

