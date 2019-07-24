Residents beg Okowa over erosion menace in Agbor

Residents of Obi Road and Landlords/Landladies Association in Alibioba Community, Uromi Junction, Agbor, headquarters of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, have sent a Save Our Souls, SOS, to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to save them from the menace of environmental degradation and ecological disaster by rehabilitating the deplorable Dein Motor Way.

Speaking on behalf of members of the association during a meeting at the residence of the chairman of the association, Mr. Gabriel Ekwuazom, the Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr. Vincent Agholor, said the appeal was informed by the need to free residents in the area of the exacerbating effects of gully erosion ravaging the area.

Agholor, who acknowledged the enormous contributions of Okowa-led administration, especially in the area of road infrastructure across the state, noted that there was a deep gulf between residents in the area and neighbouring towns and cities in the state as far as basic indices of development are concern.

According to him, “residents in this area have, over the years, been suffering from monumental neglect occasioned by lack of basic infrastructural development in the area peopled by more than 18,950 residents.

“The magnitude of the life threatening gully erosion in this area has crippled socio-economic activities in the affected community as we find it excruciatingly difficult to access our houses because of the deplorable nature of the road. Whenever it rains, our children hardly go to school for fear of being swept away by rampaging flood emanating from torrential rain.”

Vanguard