Reps tell Bauchi gov to issue new proclamation order on Assembly crisis

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives, yesterday, asked Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to issue a new proclamation letter for the inauguration of the State Assembly.

The House gave the governor one-month ultimatum to issue the letter or risk having the National Assembly take over functions of the Assembly.

The House took the decision when it formally adopted the report and recommendations of its Adhoc committee.

Chairman of the committee, Musa Sarki Adar stated that the committee visited the state and held a public hearing adding that the governor “proclaimed inauguration of the House on the 17th of June, but issued another on June 20, 2019.”

Speaking on the heels of video footage from Channels TV, Ader said: “The group made up of 13 lawmakers assembled by 7 am on the inauguration date and conducted elections into the principal offices, while the other group came around 8 am. After discovering what had been done, they assembled in front of the mace statue in front of the Assembly building and conducted their election.”

The recommendations of the committee said the House “condemned the unfortunate incidents that led to the purported elections of two different members-elect as Speakers of the 9th Bauchi State House of Assembly, either by the group of 11 members-elect or the group of 18 members-elect without following due process and proper legislative practice.

“We urge the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, in the interest and well-being of the people of Bauchi State, to withdraw the letters of Proclamation of 17 June, 2019 and 20 June, 2019; and reissue a new Proclamation Letter for holding of the First Session of the 9th Bauchi State House of Assembly, which will be publicised in national dailies and Broadcast media, with specific date, time and venue for the inauguration.”

“Notify the Bauchi State Government that failure to comply with Prayer (ii) above; within one month, the House of Representatives shall invoke the provisions of Section 11 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Transmit this Resolution to the Senate for concurrence.”

Meanwhile, the minority leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu has appealed to the House to exercise patience, noting that the matter was before a court.

