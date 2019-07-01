Relief for constipation

By Sola Ogundipe

A lot of persons deal with constipation regularly. Women are the most frequently affected. This may have to do with the slower movement of food through a woman’s intestines as well as with the effects of female hormones on the GI tract.

If you’re constipated, it’s often because there isn’t enough water in your stool, a problem that occurs when you don’t drink enough fluids.

Some women naturally have a bowel movement a few times a day, while others go just a few times a week. You don’t need constipation treatments unless you’re going to the toilet a lot less often than usual.

One way to keep things moving is by getting enough fibre in your diet, which makes stool bulkier and softer so it’s easier to pass.

Whole grains found in cereal bread and brown rice. Vegetables such as Brussels sprouts, carrots, and asparagus and fresh fruits, or dried fruits such as raisins, apricots, prunes and beans.

While you’re having an issue with constipation, limit foods that are high in fat and low in fibre, like cheese and other dairy products, processed foods, and meat.

Water is important for preventing constipation. Try to drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

Also, exercise regularly. Moving your body will keep your bowels moving, too.

See your doctor for long-term constipation and if you’ve been having trouble going for more than three weeks and constipation treatments aren’t working.