Reducing body odour

By Sola Ogundipe

Body odour is not great, but it happens. Luckily, you can do a few things to make body odour go away. Sweat often causes body odour.

The first thing is to maintain cleanliness. Shower at least once a day to wash away sweat and get rid of bacteria on your skin. Wash thoroughly, especially the areas where you tend to sweat particularly your underarms (armpits) and groin. Use antibacterial soap and towel-dry yourself completely, paying close attention to any areas where you sweat a lot.

Keep your armpits clean. Wash them regularly using anti-bacterial soap, and the number of bacteria will be kept low, resulting in less body odour.

Armpit hair slows down the evaporation of sweat, giving the bacteria more time to break it down into smelly substances. So it’s a good idea to shave your armpits regularly.

If your skin is dry, it’s harder for bacteria that cause body odour to breed. You may use antiperspirants on your underarms. Also, use deodorant twice a day — once in the morning and once in the evening.

Keep your clothes clean and change clothes often when you’re sweating heavily. Fresh clothes help keep body odour down. Change your socks as well, especially if you tend to have foot odour. Use deodorant powders in your shoes and go barefoot when possible.

What you eat affects your body odour. Foods that tend to make you sweat more, such as hot peppers or other spicy foods, might also lead to body odour. The aroma of foods like onions or garlic can be carried in your sweat. Drinks containing caffeine or alcohol may also make you sweat more.

Vanguard