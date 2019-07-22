Red Star urges shareholders to update shareholding record

AHEAD of its 2019 Annual General Meeting, AGM, Red Star Express Plc has urged its shareholders to update their records with the Registrar to ensure accuracy before dividends are declared.

Red Star in a statement said: The AGM is expected to handle issues such as presentation of Audited Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2019, reports of the Directors, Auditors, and Audit Committee, declare dividend, and Elect members of the Audit Committee, amongst others.”

The Group Managing Director, Mr. Olusola Obabori, revealed that he is hopeful that this year’s AGM will turn out well with profit as the case has been in preceding years. “Last year, Group turnover rose from N7.3 billion in 2017 to N8.41 billion in 2018; similarly, it rose from N6.6 in 2016 billion to N7.3billion in 2017. We have always done better than our the preceding years,” he said.

