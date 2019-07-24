Rail transportation key to seaports development – NPA boss

By Godfrey Bivbere

MANAGING Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, has said that the development of any port without the complement of adequate rail transportation is a recipe for congestion.

Usman disclosed this, yesterday, in Lagos while delivering her welcome address at the beginning of the West Africa Rail Revolution Conference which drew participants from several European and West African countries.

According to her, rail transportation and linkages shall continue to play a crucial role in port operations, citing the example of the Nigerian experience where ineffective port railway infrastructure has resulted in chaotic logistics in the nation’s maritime industry.

She stated: “If anyone had any doubts as to the clog that poor railway infrastructure could be in the wheels of effective port operations, the challenges that we currently face with the Lagos Port Complex, LPC, and the Tin-Can Island Port, TCIP, would instruct you about why no country would contemplate establishing a seaport without the complement of adequate rail transportation.”

vanguard