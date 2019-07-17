Quick remedies for chest pain

By Sola Ogundipe

A heart attack can be the first thing a person thinks of when they have chest pain. However, there are many potential causes of pain in the chest area. It may not be easy to tell the difference between this minor pain and more serious conditions. When in doubt, always seek medical attention.

When you have chest pain, start relief by slowing your breathing. As hyper-ventilation can cause chest tightness and anxiety, slow your breathing down. Take deeper breaths.

When heart pain strikes, lying down immediately with your head elevated above body may bring some relief. A slightly upright position helps when the pain is due to reflux.

You must receive urgent medical care when the heart or chest pain feels crushing, tight, squeezing, or heavy or you suspect you are having a heart attack. Shortness of breath experienced alongside chest pain is a serious warning sign.

A common cause of heart or chest pain is a muscle strain. In these cases, you can have pain in the chest due to strain from exercise, other activities, or blunt trauma. In any of these cases, icing the area with a cold pack is a widely accepted method to help reduce swelling and stop the pain.

A hot drink may help to eliminate gas when your pain is due to gas or bloating. The hot liquid can also help boost digestion.

Another popular recommendation for heart pain is to add baking soda to warm or cool water. The result is an alkaline solution that can help reduce the acid in the stomach if that is causing the pain.

Vanguard