PWDs stand against corruption in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Persons with Disabilities PWDs, in Lagos State, have joined their counterparts across the country, to preach against corruption regardless of whose ox is gorged.

This was disclosed at a One- Day Stakeholders Consultative Meeting, organized by Center for Citizens with Disability CCD, in Maryland, Lagos, as attended by Heads of Organisations of PWDs in the State many of who resolved to resist, discourage and report corruption practices as the case may be.

During her presentation, CCD Marketing and Evaluation Officer/Focal Officer Mrs Peace Ezekiel said the programme aimed at bringing PWDs together to fight corruption in the State as replicated in the six geo-political zones across the country.

She said the five years project which began about three years ago and funded by UK Aid through Actionaid, hopes to reduce corruption to the barest minimal both in the private and public sector. In her words, ‘’Nigeria is third in corruption rating which has eaten deep into our system damaging a lot of things and this has affected PWDs in terms of structure and budget such that all allocations meant for PWDs are being swindled and misappropriated,’’

In his presentation, CCD Senior Programme Officer Barrister Kola Ogunbiyi said corruption is a societal problem and it is a collective responsibility to fight it to the minimal level.

In their responses, President Deaf Association Deaconess Adedoyin Beyioku-Alase, Deputy Chairperson Lagos Albino Awareness Society Adesanya Victoria and Chairman Nigeria Association of the Blind Mr. Babatunde Mohammed supported the move by CCD saying the resolution will be communicated to their respective bodies.