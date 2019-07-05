Breaking News
Pupil’s lifeless body found inside school’s bucket 

On 8:30 pm
By Evelyn Usman
There was confusion Friday at De MOG school located at Raji Oba street, in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, following the discovery of the lifeless body of one of the pupils inside a bucket.
The circumstance under which the 10-year-old pupil identified simply died and was found inside the bucket could not be ascertained as at time of writing this report.
Late Joy, said to be an only child, had gone to school Friay, hale and hearty.
But apprehension set in when he she did not return home after closing hour. A search by some of the teachers round the school premises, led to the discovery of her remains inside a blue plastic bucket used to store water. But eye witnesses said there was no water inside the bucket as at the time she was found.
The startling discovery caused an uproar in the environment , as residents throng the school to have a glimpse .
Her  mother wailed as she demanded to see her only child. But sympathisers, told her she was not dead.
A resident who identified herself as Alero, said” this is startling. Nobody can tell her the child died. Accusing fingers are pointed at the school which was supposed to look after the girl. We suspect foul play”.
But one of the teachers who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the late Joy was a special child.
Policemen from Gowon estate division who were contacted, evacuated the body, while the wife of owner of the school was arrested.

