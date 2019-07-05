By Evelyn Usman

There was confusion Friday at De MOG school located at Raji Oba street, in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, following the discovery of the lifeless body of one of the pupils inside a bucket.

The circumstance under which the 10-year-old pupil identified simply died and was found inside the bucket could not be ascertained as at time of writing this report.

Late Joy, said to be an only child, had gone to school Friay, hale and hearty.

But apprehension set in when he she did not return home after closing hour. A search by some of the teachers round the school premises, led to the discovery of her remains inside a blue plastic bucket used to store water. But eye witnesses said there was no water inside the bucket as at the time she was found.