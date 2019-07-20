Breaking News
Pulisic: I'm not replacing Hazard at Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has rejected suggestions he has been brought to Chelsea as a replacement for Eden Hazard, saying he has arrived at the Blues as his “own player”.

The USA international was signed from Borussia Dortmund for £57.6m in January but stayed at the German club until the end of the season.

Pulisic has now joined his new Chelsea team-mates for pre-season training, just weeks after Hazard moved to Real Madrid for a fee that could rise to £130m.

But despite Hazard’s departure – and the fact they play in similar positions – Pulisic told  Sky Sports News: “I’m not here to compare or anything.

“Obviously Eden was amazing and he did so well for this club, as you could see last season and the whole time he’s been here. He was an incredible player.

“For me, it’s coming in as my own player, proving myself and doing the best I can to help this team.

“Right now it’s going in and helping the team whatever way I can. It’s just bringing intensity into the training first of all and earning respect in the beginning.

“Then I want to make an impact as much as I can on the pitch.”

