Prof Oriola, Capt Aliyu set for Avalon Daily roundtable

The Avalon Daily, a Nigerian media organization dedicated to online news reporting and analysis is set to hold another edition of its quarterly roundtable discussion on Friday, July 26, 2019.

The focus of this quarter’s edition will be on “Banditry and Insecurity – The Way Forward.”

Leading discussants at this event will be Professor Oriola, a professor of criminology from the University of Alberta, and Captain Umar Aliyu, a former Nigerian military intelligence officer.

The discussants will be analyzing the prevailing state of insecurity in Nigeria with a view to proffering long term solutions based on available data.

According to the Managing Editor of The Avalon Daily, Ayodele Adio, reports on a study of the perception of security across the county where 1500 people were sampled will also be a focal point of discussion. “We are looking forward to a robust and intellectually engaging discussion that will redefine the thinking around insecurity across the country,” Mr. Adio said.

Vanguard