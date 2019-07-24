Probe panel visits Imo ISOPADEC

By Chinonso Alozie

A probe panel investigating the financial expenditures of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, between 2011-2019, has visited the commission for the first time to begin work.

Managing Director of ISOPADEC, Anthony Okwuosha, through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Collins Ughallaa, confirmed this yesterday in a statement to Vanguard in Owerri.

While welcoming the probe panel led by Romanus Ezeogu, Okwuosha said, among other things, that the oil communities have suffered for eight years without electricity, adding that the agenda would be centred on the welfare of Imo oil communities.

Okwuosha said: “This is a new dawn for ISOPADEC and all of us. We are committed to rebuilding ISOPADEC. We will not deny any staff what is due to him.

“We will give you your promotions on merit and pay your salaries as and when due, but we will all focus on our people who live in the rural communities that suffer the most from the challenges caused in the communities by oil exploration activities.

“For a period of eight years, this Commission did not impact on our people and all of you know that. We are not going to continue in the path.

“Our focus will be on our people back home and what we will do to ameliorate their plight. We are not going to do dirty things here, but we are not going to tolerate unethical mannerism.”

…panel’s terms

The statement also mentioned the terms of reference regarding the probe of the commission, led by Ezeogu.

They are: “To look into financial accruals and expenditure of ISOPADEC from May 2011 to May 2019; to ascertain whether the expenditures were made in line with the Law governing financial transactions in ISOPADEC and other extant laws;

“Look into procurement processes of ISOPADEC and ascertain whether they were made in line with due process, rules and regulations; to look into all the recruitments/employments in ISOPADEC and ascertain whether they were made in line with laid down rules;

“Make recommendations on officers and members of management found to have abused the rules and regulations and their offices, and

“To make any other recommendations that will help to strengthen and reposition ISOPADEC for better performance.”