Prevent diabetes foot ulcers

By Sola Ogundipe

The rains are here. Remember to take care of your feet, especially if you’re living with diabetes.

Make time to examine your feet and foot wear. Avoid wading in water.

It’s important to prevent foot ulcers and amputations if you’re living with diabetes as it can be dangerous to your feet—even a small cut can produce serious consequences.

Diabetes may cause nerve damage that takes away the feeling in your feet. To avoid serious foot problems that could result in losing a toe, foot or leg, inspect your feet daily. Check for cuts, blisters, redness, swelling or nail problems.

Bathe feet in lukewarm, never hot, water. Be gentle when bathing your feet. Wash them using a soft washcloth or sponge. Dry by blotting or patting and carefully dry between the toes.

Use a moisturiser daily to keep dry skin from itching or cracking.

Cut nails carefully. Cut them straight across and file the edges. Don’t cut nails too short, as this could lead to ingrown toenails.

Shake out your shoes and feel the inside before wearing. Keep your feet warm and dry. Don’t let your feet get wet in rain.

Consider using an antiperspirant on the soles of your feet. Never walk barefoot. Always wear shoes or slippers. Take care of your diabetes. Get periodic foot exams. Seeing your foot and ankle surgeon on a regular basis can help prevent the foot complications of diabetes.