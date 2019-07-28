President Buhari loves Imo so much- Uzodinma

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 2019 Imo state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Sunday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari, has shown his love for Imo state, by appointing Emeka Nwajuba, as a ministerial nominee.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri, through his Director of Media and Special Duties, Declan Emelumba, adding that Nwajuba should use the opportunity to uplift APC, and be a good ambassador of Imo people and Buhari.

He also commended Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, over his recent issuance of certificate of return and urged him to protect and defend Imo people at the National Assembly.

He said: “Imo state APC governorship candidate in the last elections, Sen Hope Uzodimma, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Hon Emeka Nwajuba as the minister for Imo state describing it as well thought out.

“He also congratulated Hon Nwajuba on his appointment which he said was well deserved even as he congratulated Sen Benji Uwajimeogwu for the inssueance of certificate of return to him by INEC

“Nwajuba should be a good ambassador of Imo people in the federal cabinet and serve the country and Imo state with every patriotic zeal at his behest.

“He reminded the minister designate that the APC in Imo state expect nothing less than grade A performance as minister adding that he should always remember that” to whom much is given much is usually expected.”

Senator Uzodinma addded: “He said President Buhari has shown that he means well for Imo people and Imo APC by the appointment of a man of good track record as minister and urged Nwajuba not to betray the confidence of the President.

“On Uwajumuogu’s reciept of certificate of return from INEC, Uzodimma said it was gratifying that after a long drawn battle justice prevailed and urged the senator to leave no stone unturned in protecting and defending the interest of Imo people and the APC in the national Assembly.”

