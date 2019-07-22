Politicians, Nigeria’s biggest problem — Anglican Bishop

…says govs use Senate as retirement ground

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Anglican Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, has said Nigeria’s problems are the politicians while stressing the need to revisit the 2014 National Conference before talking about a fresh one.

According to the Bishop who spoke in Nnewi, the last conference with the rich recommendations would serve as a stepping stone to how far Nigeria will go as a country.

Bishop Ikeakor said having another National Conference “is good, but what happened to the one already held and is being sat on, in spite of calls by Nigerians for its recommendations to be implemented.

“We will rather call for restructuring Nigeria instead of another National or Constitutional Conference. That is not even where the main problem of Nigeria or the solution lies.

“The greatest problem of Nigerian is its political office holders; they are greedy and selfish. You hardly see any patriotic one. What have they done in the face of the insecurity in the country, if the President is not doing anything?

“What has the lawmakers done to address the security and other problems in Nigeria? They cannot talk because they have one or more interests to protect or one case or the other to answer and, therefore, have become blind to the impunity in the country.

“The Nigerian democracy has a fundamental problem and until it is addressed, the crisis in the country will continue; backwardness and corruption, hatred and violent crime will persist because there is so much greed among politicians.

“The ex-governors are using the Nigerian Senate as retirement ground, after spending eight years in office and enjoying all the paraphernalia of office. How can a country move forward with that arrangement?

“The Senators have images to launder because when you talk about corruption and insecurity, it is there with them in the Senate. Look at the killings in Nigeria. What have they done to stop them?

“These vices militating against Nigeria will persist if the lawmakers refuse to change some of the greedy and selfish aspects of our democracy. Majority of our politicians, particularly governors, are very greedy and selfish. They are the worst in Africa. The legislature has abandoned the major aspect of their jobs, which is checks and balances.”

…as Catholic Bishop describes RUGA as a misnomer

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese in Anambra State, Most Reverend Paulinus, yesterday, called for total cancellation of the controversial RUGA settlement scheme in any part of the South-East geo-political zone, describing it as a misnomer.

Ezeokafor, who spoke during a visit to Nibo in Awka South Local Government Area, urged the National Assembly not to consider supporting the RUGA Bill in any form, insisting that cattle rearing remained a private business and should not be made a national issue.

He enjoined traditional rulers not to consent to RUGA, which he described as a subtle attempt by those he called ‘the Fulani oligarchy’ to subject the entire nation to a difficult situation and then possibly fulfil their nefarious ends.

He said: “This issue should not be discussed in the first instance. How can we be talking about RUGA in a country like Nigeria? These people are really planning to Islamise Nigeria. But we will not allow them. Nigeria remains a secular nation.”

