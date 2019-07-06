Police warn against Ilorin cult show

By Demola Akinyemi

The police in Iloring, Kwara State yesterday tried to douse tension as suspected members of different cult groups in the state have reportedly concluded plans to celebrate annual festival of cultism in the state capital today. Police warned that they would not allow any such festival in the state.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that previous celebrations in notable areas of the state capital were trailed by violence and criminal activities among members of cult groups.

The violent cult activities, which are usually fomented by students of both secondary and higher institutions in the state, also involved artisans like vulcanizers, bricklayers, okada riders, tricycle operators, among others.

However, following intelligence reports, the state police command said that it had put in place adequate security measures throughout the state to check the development, describing it as unacceptable.