Police kill three teenage robbers in Edo

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- PERSONNEL of the Edo State Police Command have killed three teenage armed robbers who stole a Toyota Venza at gunpoint.

A fourth member of the gang was said to have escaped when the gang engaged the police in a shootout.

It was gathered that the robbers had snatched the Venza car along Etete Road GRA but the owner was said to have been able to track the vehicle to Country Home and quickly informed the police and the robbers were tracked to Country Home Hotel Road.

[READ ALSO]

After the shootout, two of the robbers were shot dead while another who sustained injuries later died.

Residents in the area who had earlier scampered for safety rushed out to see bodies of the robbers.

One of the robbers who said he was 18 years old said they were taking the car to Lagos State for sale.

Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, who confirmed the incident said it showed the police in Edo are top of their game.

He said kidnappers along the Benin-Lagos highway would soon be apprehended.

VANGUARD