Police battle kidnappers, kill four in Taraba 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – Four Suspected kidnappers have been killed by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Bali local government area of Taraba state.

This came less than one week after the state police command constituted a Special Anti Kidnapping Squad comprising operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad and the Mobile Police, MOPOL.

The operation which was launched in collaboration with the vigilantes followed a tip-off from locals of Kungana village in Bali LGA.

Confirming this via telephone, spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal said the suspected kidnappers were killed in their camp located on the mountain top.

According to him, ” the DPO of Bali received a tip off that the kidnappers who have been operating within the area were hiding on the mountains, he quickly mobilized the police and Vigilante groups.

“On getting to the camp of the kidnappers on the mountain, there was a duel which led to the death of four of the suspected kidnappers.”

He disclosed that a Dane gun, charms, pots of soup, solar panel, and ammunitions were recovered from the kidnappers den.

Vanguard