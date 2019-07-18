‘Please pray for Buhari’

Mr Samson Gamuyare, the Chin Mada of Akwanga, Nasarawa State, has urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him meet the yearnings of the people.

Gamuyare gave the advice when he received Mr Festus Dauda, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)in his palace in Akwanga on Thursday.

The traditional ruler noted that with the current challenges facing Nigeria, Buhari required total support of all citizens to turn things around.

He thanked the President for appointing Daudu, one of his subjects as a permanent secretary, and advised him to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities.

“As you are one of the subordinates of the present government, I want you to put in your best in the discharge of your duties.

“It is now left for all his subordinates in government including you as a permanent secretary to support him,” he said.

He also showered him (Daudu) with the fatherly blessings for God’s guidance throughout his days in office.

Receiving Daudu in his palace, Abaga Toni II of Toni Chiefdom, Lawrence Ayih, expressed gratitude to God for his elevation.

Earlier, Daudu said his visit was to identify himself with his leaders to receive blessings after his elevation to such an exalted position.

Daudu used the visit to task the traditional rulers in the state to join hands with the state government to actualise the industrialisation agenda of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.

He pledged to be a channel in which his people could pass through to present their problems to the government at any point in time he may be called upon.

Daudu vowed to contribute his quota to move Nasarawa State to the next level in line with the vision of the state governor’s industrialisation agenda.

NAN

Vanguard