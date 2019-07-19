A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Photos: Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, others at Commendation Service, Tribute for late Mrs Olakunri
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader All Progressives Congress (APC), ,Hon Femi Gbajabiamila,Speaker house of representative and his wife Salamotu, Akin Osuntokun;Chief Ayo Adebanjo,and Femi Fani–Kayode and others were at the Commendation Service and Tribute for late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti held at Harbour point Victoria island on Friday
