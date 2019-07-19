Breaking News
Photos: Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, others at Commendation Service, Tribute for late Mrs Olakunri

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader All Progressives Congress (APC), ,Hon Femi Gbajabiamila,Speaker house of representative and his wife Salamotu, Akin Osuntokun;Chief Ayo Adebanjo,and Femi Fani–Kayode and others were at the Commendation Service and Tribute for late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti held at Harbour point Victoria island on Friday

From left: Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, Barrister Bolu Iwajomo, Mr Abidemi Iwajomo, Mr Bunmi Omosehin; Mrs Sike Omosehin; Ms Tobi Sowemimo; Mrs Oyinda Wieder and Mr Olakunri husband of deceased all of the family member’s of late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri at the Commendation service and tribute for late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti held at Harbour point Victoria island. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Mrs Sola Ayodele, former Managing Director Spring bank/CEO IRM left and Lady Bisi Oyedotun, Executive IRM at the Commendation service and tribute for late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti held at Harbour point Victoria island. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
Barrister Olusegun Ajayi, Registrar Diocese of Lagos left and Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, former External Affairs Minister at the Commendation Service and Tribute for late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti held at Harbour point Victoria island. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
From Right:Alhaji Musliu Smith,Hon Femi Gbajabiamila,Speaker house of representative and his wife Salamotu. at the Commendation service and tribute for late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri,Daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti held at Harbour point Victoria island.PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
From Left: Akin Osuntokun; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, and Femi Fani –Kayode at the Commendation Service and Tribute for late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti held at Harbour point Victoria island. PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
From left: Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun state; Chief Pius Akinyelure; and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader APC at the Commendation Service and Tribute for late Mrs Olufunke Oyeyemi Olakunri daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti held at Harbour point Victoria island.PHOTO AKEEM SALAU
