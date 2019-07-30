Breaking News
Photos: Sierra Leone president Maada Bio at NDC Course 27 graduation lecture in Abuja

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone was on Tuesday at the National Defence College (NDC) in Abuja where he a graduation lecture Bio delivered a lecture.

From left: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Mrs Naratu Batagarawa; First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs Fatima Maada Bio; President Julius Maada Bio; and Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Mackson Kadiri, during the graduation lecture of NDC Course 27, delivered by President Bio, in Abuja on Tuesday

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Defence, Mrs Naratu Batagarawa (L) presenting a souvenir to the President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, after a graduation lecture Bio delivered to the National Defence College (NDC) Course 27, in Abuja on Tuesday (30/7/19).

