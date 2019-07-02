Photos: Released District Head of Daura

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Police in Kano has confirmed that the Inspector General of Police’s Puff Adder Intelligence Response team in conjunction with the Kano state Police command have in an early morning operation freed the the Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba unhurt.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Haruna Abdullahi confirmed this to Vanguard on Tuesday.

“IGPs Operation Puff Adder Intelligent Response Team in conjunction with Kano state Police Command carried out an operation at Gangan Ruwa Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area Kano State yesterday (Monday night) at 2000hrs and Magajin Gari Daura was rescued unhurt.

“Arrests were made and arms and ammunitions recovered” he stated.

However, the police have promised giving more details on the operation later.

Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, a former Controller of Customs is the in-law to the ADC of President Muhammadu Buhari, Col Muhammad Abubakar and a cousin to the Emir of Daura.

It would be recalled that the Magajin Garin Daura was kidnapped at his residence by four armed men on the 1st of May this year.