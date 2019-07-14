A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Photos: Osinbajo. Tinubu, others pay condolence visit to Afenifere leader Fasoranti
The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to Pa. Reuben Fasoranti in Ondo over the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.
Tinubu urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take concrete steps to make sure that attacks by gunmen do not continue to occur against the innocent and the peaceful.
Olakunrin was shot dead on Friday by gunmen at Ore Junction in Ondo State.
