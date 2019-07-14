Breaking News
Photos: Osinbajo. Tinubu, others pay condolence visit to Afenifere leader Fasoranti

tinubu-Fasoranti
APC National Leader, Sen. BolaTinubu, former APC Interim Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State during a condolence visit to Pa. Reuben Fasoranti in Ondo.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to Pa. Reuben Fasoranti in Ondo over the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin.

Tinubu urged governments and Nigerians to work together and take concrete steps to make sure that attacks by gunmen do not continue to occur against the innocent and the peaceful.

Olakunrin was shot dead on Friday by gunmen at Ore Junction in Ondo State.

Fasoranti

Osinbajo Fasoranti
VP Yemi Osinbajo, Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu during a condolence visit to the national leader of the Pan Yoruba socio political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti

Funke Olakunrin
Late Funke Olakunri
Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, being consoled by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure,

